Anne Marie Long

Watters Pearson

July 1, 1950 - Feb. 11, 2019



EDMOND

Anne Marie Long Watters Pearson, of Edmond, died on Feb. 11, 2019, at the age of 68. The initials of her given name at birth (AML) ironically foretold the cause of her death from compli-cations of acute myeloid leukemia, known as "AML."

Anne was preceded in death by her parents, Robert & Esther Long; and brother, Charles "Chives" Long. She is survived by her brother and sister-in-law, Robert Long and Ellen Walton, of Hilton Head Island, SC; sister and brother-in-law, Liz Long and Steve Rauch, of Austin, TX; son, Jesse Watters, of Oklahoma City; daughter and son-in-law, Rachel & Tim Dennis, of OKC; granddaughters, Meredith Dennis, of Norman; and Alice "Dez" Dennis, of OKC; husband, Michael Pearson, and son, Lewis, both of Guthrie; nephew, Robert Lindsey Long, of Stamford, VA; and niece, Robyn Long, of Vancouver, BC. Anne was previously married to her children's father, Steve Watters.

Throughout her life, Anne was blessed with many friends, some are dead, and some are living. You know who you are - and thank you.

A Memorial Service will be held Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Crawford Family Funeral Home in Edmond, OK.

Memorials may be made to Friends of Guthrie Animals, Inc. (FOGAS) (http://friendsofguthrieanimals.org/Donations.php) or to ( ).