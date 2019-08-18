Home

Hahn-Cook/Street & Draper Funeral Directors
6600 Broadway Extension
Oklahoma City, OK 731161298
(405) 848-3744
Memorial service
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Hahn-Cook/Street & Draper Funeral Directors
6600 Broadway Extension
Oklahoma City, OK 731161298
ANNE PORTER
ANNE PORTER

ANNE PORTER


1953 - 2019
Anne Elisabeth Porter
July 14, 1953 - Aug. 13, 2019

OKLAHOMA CITY
Anne Elisabeth Porter was born on July 14, 1953, in Wichita, KS. She passed away on Aug. 13, 2019. She was the fifth child of RJ Renn Porter and Jeanne Miller Porter. Her family moved to Tulsa in 1964. In 1971, she moved to Norman, OK to attend school. Anne started nursing school at St. Anthony School of Nursing and was capped in 1983. She worked at St. Anthony while attending school and worked there for many years. She met her husband Ralph Cagigal, on Dec. 31, 1979. They were married on Oct. 24, 1981. They have two daughters, Rachel and Maria. Anne loved animals, especially cats. She wore the moniker of "Crazy Cat Lady" with pride. She was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Patricia Poehlman. She says goodbye to her husband, Ralph; daughters, Rachel and Maria; and sisters, Sheila Porter, Mary Jo Fisher, and Marsha Durossette. She will be missed by all who knew her. Memorial Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 19, 2019, at the Hahn-Cook/Street & Draper Funeral Home, 6600 Broadway Ext., Oklahoma City, OK 73116.
Published in The Oklahoman on Aug. 18, 2019
