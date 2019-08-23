|
|
Antonietta Rehl MIDWEST CITY
March 16, 1937 - August 19, 2019
Antonietta was born March 16, 1937 in Taranto, Italy to Giuseppe and Marla Fedele (Munsco) Carparelli. She entered into eternal life August 19, 2019 in Midwest City, Oklahoma. Antonietta worked as a caregiver for those suffering from Alzheimer's Disease for many years. Her hobbies included bowling, working with ceramics, and gardening. She had a truly green thumb and grew beautiful flowers. Antonietta is survived by her daughter, Catherine and husband Michael Van Zant of West Fork, AR, son, Gary and wife Kim Rehl of Tomball, TX, daughter, Patricia Callies of Highlands Ranch, CO, son, Richard and wife Debbie Rehl of Strat-ford, OK, daughter, Mary Rehl of Oklahoma City, OK, son, Daniel and wife Jessica Rehl of Claremore, OK, son, Nathaniel and wife Priscilla Rehl of Fayetteville, NC, three sisters, Rosetta Carparelli, Giovanna Lauria, and Grazia Lauria all of Taranto, Italy, 21 grand-children, many great-grand-children, and several nieces and nephews. Preceding her in death were her parents, Giuseppi and Maria, husband, Guy Richard Rehl, brother, Alfredo Carparelli, brother, Domenico Carparelli, and sister, Mimina Carparelli. Funeral Mass will be at 1:00P.M., Saturday, August 24, 2019, at St. Philip Neri Catholic Church, 1107 Felix Place, Midwest City, Oklahoma 73110. Interment will follow directly at Arlington Memory Gardens, 3400 N. Midwest Blvd., Oklahoma City, OK 73141. Memorial contributions may be made to Special Forces Organization Chapter 100, benefiting veteran suicide prevention. Please go to SFAChapter100.org to donate.
Published in The Oklahoman on Aug. 23, 2019