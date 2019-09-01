|
Archie D. Burschi CHICKASHA
May 12, 1949 - August 29, 2019
Funeral Mass will be Wednesday, Sept. 4, 11 a.m. at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, 5024 N. Grove Ave., Warr Acres, OK 73122. The Rosary will be Tuesday, Sept. 3 at 6 p.m. at Sevier Funeral Home, 702 W. Chickasha Ave., Chickasha, OK 73018.
On Aug. 29, 2019, Coach A.D. Burtschi was given one final honor. He entered into the Kingdom of Heaven. He received and achieved many honors throughout his life, but this above all was his most desired reward. Coach to his players, A.D. to many, Archie to his beloved wife Jacque and closest friends, father to his five children, Heather Flinton, Travis Burtschi, Ryjeil Cook, Kyra Gordon, and Jacob Burtschi, and Pepa to his beloved grandchildren, Braden Hudson, Kailey Gordon, Jordan Flinton, Jade Flinton, Jackson Dean Burtschi, Sydney Burtschi, Vivian Flinton, Rylee Gordon, and Briar Cook.
Archie Dean Burtschi was born on May 12, 1949. His biological parents, Arthur and Irene Link, passed away when Archie was a young boy. Ed and Bertha (Link) Burtschi, distant relatives, took Archie in and adopted him. He was to be their only and most treasured child. Though Archie grew up in a very loving home, his Link siblings, Bernice Shedrick, John Link, and Judy Augsperger, were ever on his mind and always in his heart. Being separated from his siblings at such a young age would influence and mold Archie's values and beliefs. Family first was to become Archie's labor of love. Only coaching came a distant second to the dedication he had for his family, and this single mindedness would set the tone for all he would accomplish throughout his life.
In the summer of 1965, Archie met the love of his life, Jacque Mae Jackson, and for those that believe in love at first sight, Archie had found his happily ever after in small town Chickasha, OK at Grace's truck stop. Archie and Jacque were married on Dec. 17, 1969, and shortly after, started their family. Spending time with his wife and children gave Archie great joy. He instilled a sense of loyalty in his children reminding them often to love fiercely and forgive quickly. Archie's family participated in many things together, including his passion for basketball.
Archie's love of the game began at an early age and grew during his years as a high school player at St. Joseph's Catholic School in Chickasha, and later at the college level at OCU. After his playing career ended, Archie found he had a desire to coach basketball, and so began a 43-year career filled with ups and downs and eventually ending with several noteworthy accomplishments. He began his coaching career as an assistant at Turner Hills HS in Kansas and spent time at Alamosa HS in Colorado. Coach Burtschi went on to become the head coach at Mount St. Mary's HS for seven years and finished out a 32-year career at Putnam City HS.
Over his long coaching career, A.D. Burtschi coached four teams to a Class 6A State Championship, four Class 6A State Runner-ups, 18 Area Championships, 23 Regional Championships, four District Championships, and 26 times Conference Champs. Personal awards included seven times State Head Coach of the Year, Big All City Coach of the Year, District Coach of the Year, All State Coach of the Year, 17 times Mid-State and Metro Athletic Coach of the Year, and McDonald's All-American Head Coach of the West National High School team. When Coach Burtschi retired in 2016, he was named the National Federation of the State High School Association's Coach of the Year and was inducted into the Oklahoma Coaches Hall of Fame. This summer, he was also inducted into the Oklahoma High School Hall of Fame and the Putnam City Schools Athletic Hall of Fame. From his first year of coaching to his last chasing the elusive gold ball with his team of players, each new basketball season was a goal he never tired of working towards.
During his tenure at Putnam City High School, A.D. Burtschi coached both sons, Travis and Jacob. He also had the opportunity to coach his oldest grandson, Braden. Even after retiring, he still felt great satisfaction in being able to impart his knowledge and love of the game to young players and took the opportunity to coach his other two grandsons, Jordan and Jackson, in a small capacity. He never stopped coaching them up even when watching them play from the stands, a place that never truly suited him well. As he closed the chapter on his basketball career, Archie spent more and more time with his family. His final years were filled with love and laughter and imparting words of wisdom to his children and grandchildren, and though we didn't know it, he was putting the finishing touches on his life's work. He always had a soft spot for his granddaughters, and the only regret he may have had before he left this earth was just missing out on meeting his latest grandchild, Brody Cole Burtschi. Archie built a strong foundation. Our sorrow is great, but the family will endure. After all, that is what he taught us to do. His presence will be felt for generations to come. Archie Burtschi was 70 years young and will be greatly missed by many.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Father Stanley Rother Foundation online at www.archokc.org or Positive Tomorrow's online at postivetomorrows.org in Archie's honor.
Condolences may be made to the family at:
www.sevierfuneralservices.com
Published in The Oklahoman on Sept. 1, 2019