Archie Edward Pierce Jr. was born on August 18, 1943 in Farmville, Virginia to parents, Archie Pierce Sr. and Norma Mae Will- iams Pierce. They moved to Oklahoma City when Archie was very young and he attended school in Oklahoma City. Archie joined the Marines in March of 1964 and fought in the Vietnam War. He was always proud of his military service and he remained an advocate for our military Veterans throughout his adult life. He was also a proud member of Moore Masonic Lodge #539, 32nd Degree Mason and a Shriner. He is a Past Commander of the Moore Post 184 American Legion. He loved his Moore Lodge and his Shrine Fishing Club. He was an active member of the First United Methodist Church of Moore. He passed away on June 9, 2019. Archie is survived by wife, Suzie, of the home; three sons, Trey Pierce (wife, Julie), Jon Wheeler and Jason Wheeler; three granddaughters ; and many special nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to Aging Service Inc. of Cleveland County (meal program) or the First United Methodist Church of Moore. Services by John Ireland Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 6-8 pm, Thursday, June 13, and service will be at 1:00 pm, Friday, June 14, 2019, at the First United Methodist Church of Moore. Published in The Oklahoman on June 12, 2019