Home

POWERED BY

Services
MOORE FUNERAL & CREMATION
400 S.E. 19th Street
Moore, OK 73160
(405) 794-7600
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
MOORE FUNERAL & CREMATION
400 S.E. 19th Street
Moore, OK 73160
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
1:00 PM
MOORE FUNERAL & CREMATION
400 S.E. 19th Street
Moore, OK 73160
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for ARCHIE STAHLMAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ARCHIE STAHLMAN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ARCHIE STAHLMAN Obituary

Archie Leroy Stahlman

MOORE
Archie LeRoy Stahlman, of Moore, OK, passed away on Dec. 3, 2019, at the age of 90.
LeRoy was preceded in death by his father and mother, one sister and one brother. LeRoy is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Virgie Lu Stahlman. He is remembered by his son, Roy Stahlman and wife Pam; daughter, Tylou Ward and husband Mike; grandsons, Brad Stahlman and wife Mary and Michael Stahlman and wife Yvonne; granddaughter, Charlotte; four great-granddaughters; brother, JD Stahlman; sisters, Velta Mitchel and husband Levi and Barbara Brown; and his loving cat, Callie; and dog, Holly.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, 4-8 p.m. at Moore Funeral and Cremation at 400 SE 19th, Moore, OK 73160. Funeral service will be held on Friday, Dec. 6, 1 p.m. at Moore Funeral and Cremation.

MooreFuneralCremation.com

Published in The Oklahoman on Dec. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ARCHIE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -