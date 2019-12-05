|
Archie Leroy Stahlman MOORE
Archie LeRoy Stahlman, of Moore, OK, passed away on Dec. 3, 2019, at the age of 90.
LeRoy was preceded in death by his father and mother, one sister and one brother. LeRoy is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Virgie Lu Stahlman. He is remembered by his son, Roy Stahlman and wife Pam; daughter, Tylou Ward and husband Mike; grandsons, Brad Stahlman and wife Mary and Michael Stahlman and wife Yvonne; granddaughter, Charlotte; four great-granddaughters; brother, JD Stahlman; sisters, Velta Mitchel and husband Levi and Barbara Brown; and his loving cat, Callie; and dog, Holly.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, 4-8 p.m. at Moore Funeral and Cremation at 400 SE 19th, Moore, OK 73160. Funeral service will be held on Friday, Dec. 6, 1 p.m. at Moore Funeral and Cremation.
Published in The Oklahoman on Dec. 5, 2019