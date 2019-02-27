Arlene Frances Hayes

August 9, 1917 - February 24, 2019



OKLAHOMA CITY

Arlene Frances Hayes passed peacefully at the age of 101, on Sunday, February 24, 2019. She died at Mercy Hospital, Oklahoma City, OK, surrounded by her loving family.

Arlene was born on August 9, 1917 in Chesaning, MI. The baby of the family of all girls, she was always known as "Lil Sweet". On June 26, 1937, she married William John Hayes, who preceded her in death on May 14, 2003 after 65 years of marriage.

Arlene spent her life taking care of those around her, including her family, friends and neighbors. She could always be counted on to show up with delicious food, and a can do attitude no matter where she went. From helping paint, move and care for children, to just sitting with someone in need, she was always available for anyone. She enjoyed playing cards, right up until two days before she died. She also loved to knit, crochet, sew and bake. She loved the pool, the beach, the Michigan State Spartans and the Detroit Tigers. No matter the sport, there was always a game on Arlene's TV.

Arlene is survived by her daughter, Barbara Jean Bauer (Ray) of Oklahoma City, OK; and her son, Richard Craig Hayes (Sandy) of Buckhead, GA. She also leaves behind a legacy of 8 grandchildren, twelve great-grandchildren and two great great-grandchildren.

Visitation will begin 5:00 p.m. followed by an evening prayer service at 6:00 p.m. Wednesday, February 27, 2019, at the Smith & Kernke N. May Chapel. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10:00 a.m. Thursday, February 28, 2019, at Epiphany of the Lord Catholic Church.

The family would like to express their gratitude to St. Ann's Nursing Home as well as Mercy Hospice for their kindness and care. Donations are suggested to: Birth Choice of Oklahoma, 4701 S. Western Avenue, OKC, OK 73109. Published in The Oklahoman on Feb. 27, 2019