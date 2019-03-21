Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mercer-Adams Funeral Service - Bethany
3925 North Asbury Avenue
Bethany, OK 73008
(405) 495-4363
Service
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
Mercer-Adams Funeral Service - Bethany
3925 North Asbury Avenue
Bethany, OK 73008
View Map
Graveside service
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
3:00 PM
Roselawn Cemetery
Okeene, OK
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for ARNOLD METZGER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ARNOLD METZGER


1926 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers

Arnold Lee Metzger
July 26, 1926 - March 14, 2019

YUKON
Arnold Lee Metzger, 92, passed into the gates of heaven March 14, 2019, joining his wife and son. Services will be Friday, March 22, 10:00 a.m. at Mercer-Adams Chapel with graveside services at 3pm in Roselawn Cemetery, Okeene, OK. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Dr. Michael Metzger Memorial Endowment Scho-larship; memo: Math Scholar-ship. To read the full obituary or share condolences, visit www.mercer-adams.com
Published in The Oklahoman on Mar. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mercer-Adams Funeral Service - Bethany
Download Now