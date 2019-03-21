|
Arnold Lee Metzger YUKON
July 26, 1926 - March 14, 2019
Arnold Lee Metzger, 92, passed into the gates of heaven March 14, 2019, joining his wife and son. Services will be Friday, March 22, 10:00 a.m. at Mercer-Adams Chapel with graveside services at 3pm in Roselawn Cemetery, Okeene, OK. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Dr. Michael Metzger Memorial Endowment Scho-larship; memo: Math Scholar-ship. To read the full obituary or share condolences, visit www.mercer-adams.com
Published in The Oklahoman on Mar. 21, 2019