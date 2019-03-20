Arnold F. Young

Jan. 16, 1937 - Mar. 17, 2019



OKLAHOMA CITY

Arnold F. Young left this earthly life on March 17, 2019 at the age of 82. Arnold was born January 16, 1937 in McCurtain, OK. He was the tenth child born to Melvin Ray Young and Della Mae (Bethune) Young. In 1957 Arnold married the "love of his life", Miss Jean Ann Lester. Arnold and Jean Ann had two sons, Tommy Wayne and Randall Lynn, who have blessed their adoring parents with love and laughter throughout their lives. Arnold was a loving and devoted husband, father, brother and uncle to his family members. He is survived by his son Tommy Wayne and his wife "Pat" Patricia Susan, of Chandler, OK, and his son Randy of Oklahoma City, OK, two grandchildren Lindsey Nicole Young and Justin Erick Young and five great- grandchildren, Ezekiel Thomas Young, Mercer Ryan Young, Sydnee Reese Wait, Lylyanne Jay Young and Ryker Erick Young. Arnold was preceded in death by his parents, his beloved wife, and seven of his siblings: Troy R. Young, Cecil R Young, Juanita M Farmer, Billy J. Young, B. Oneida Sawyer, Barbara D. Brassfield, and Etta Mae Monks and seven of his thirty-nine nieces and nephews. He is survived by two brothers and their wives: N.E "Glen" and Mildred Young and E. Ray and Retha Young along with thirty-one of his nieces and nephews. Arnold F. Young worked for Lance, Inc. for approximately thirty-two years until he retired in 1996/1997. After he retired he enjoyed traveling and shopping for OU memorabilia with family and friends. Arnold was an ardent fan of OU football and the Boston Red Sox. He was generous with his time, energy and expertise, helping family and friends with an assortment of big and small projects ranging from moving furniture to gardening to painting. He was a kind and loving man and he will be deeply missed. The family suggests that memorials be made in Arnold F. Young's name to Skyline Urban Ministries or to the American . The family will receive visitors at Resthaven Funeral Home, 500 SW 104 St., Oklahoma City, OK, from 1:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Wednesday, March 20, 2019. Graveside services will be at Resthaven Memory Gardens at 11:00 AM on Thursday, March 21, 2019. Published in The Oklahoman on Mar. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary