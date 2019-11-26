|
|
Dr. Arsenio "Doc" Villanueva YUKON
May 11, 1941 - November 22, 2019
Dr. Arsenio "Doc" Villanueva, 78, passed away peacefully on November 22, 2019 in Yukon, Oklahoma.
Arsenio Villanueva, Jr. was born in Cebu City, Philippines, to Arsenio and Asuncion Villanueva on May 11, 1941. He married Asuncion "Siony" Reboldal on September 26, 1965 in Rizal, Philippines.
Arsenio graduated in 1967 from the Cebu Institute of Technology with a Doctor of Medicine Degree. He and Siony decided to leave the Philippines and move to Georgetown, Guyana so that they could provide opportunity and a good future for their three small kids. He served as a Government Medical Officer for the Guyana Defense Force at the Georgetown Public Hospital. While in Guyana, they witnessed the tragedy of the Jim Jones Massacre near Georgetown and sought for life elsewhere.
Doc applied for a medical work visa in the United States with five kids in tow and landed in Fort Oglethorpe, Georgia. He practiced medicine nearby at several area hospitals in Chattanooga, Tennessee including Eastridge Community Hospital and John L. Hutchinson Memorial Tri-County Hospital. He left Tri-County with six kids to his final medical practicing years at the Clinton Veterans Hospital in Clinton, Oklahoma.
After his retirement at the Clinton Veteran's Hospital, he and Siony saw an opportunity to purchase a local restaurant near the highway along the Clinton I-40 exit. The Pancake Inn was a way to foster Siony's passion for cooking by integrating the Filipino cuisine and still keeping the local American favorites. They successfully ran the Pancake Inn Restaurant for over 18 years, where they not only fed those in the Clinton community, but also many homeless and displaced travelers and their families.
Arsenio was a member of the Philippine Southern Medical Association, American Medical Association and the Clinton Kiwanis Club. He attended St. Mary's Catholic Church in Clinton and Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Mustang. He received his certificate for the Educational Council for Foreign Medical Graduates, Oklahoma State Board of Medical Examiners License along with several other Philippines Board of Medical Examiners certificates.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Arsenio Sr. and Asuncion Villanueva, brothers, Robert Villanueva, Toronto, Canada, Joe Villanueva, Cebu City, Philippines, and sister, Ester Villanueva.
Arsenio Villanueva is survived by his wife Siony of Yukon; son Alain of Jacksonville, Florida; son Jason and his wife Cheryl of Oklahoma City; daughter Hazel (Welch) and her husband Charles of Yukon; daughter Karen (Marousky) and her husband Mark of Jacksonville, Florida; son Kurt and his wife Sara of Peoria, Arizona; and son Derek and wife Kerry of Oklahoma City; and his sister Daisy Villanueva of Cebu City, Philippines.
He is also survived by grandchildren Ashley and husband Greg Beller of Mustang, Ryan and wife Markie Stout of Mustang, Peyton Day of Burns Flat, Ethan and Quinn Villanueva of Peoria, Arizona, Payton and Paige of Jacksonville, Florida, Davis, Dane, and Drew of Oklahoma City, Amanda Lynette of San Carlos, Philippines; and great-grandchildren Ryan Stout Jr., Karmyn Christine, Isaiah Arsenio, Finley, Nolan, and baby girl due in Spring 2020; and numerous nephews, nieces, cousins, and in-laws.
A public visitation will be held on Tuesday, November 26, 2019, from 2:00 P.M. - 8:00 P.M., at McNeil's Funeral Service in Mustang, Oklahoma with service held 2:00 P.M. Wednesday, November 27, 2019, in the Chapel of McNeil's Funeral Service, officiated by Pastor John Parker.
Published in The Oklahoman on Nov. 26, 2019