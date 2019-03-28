Home

Southern Hills Christian Chr
3207 S Boulevard St
Edmond, OK 73013
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
2:00 PM
Southern Hill Christian Church
Edmond, OK
Ashley Marie Parks


Ashley Marie Parks
1984 - 2019

Ashley Marie Parks
Jan. 26, 1984 - Mar. 14, 2019

OKLAHOMA CITY
Ashley Marie Parks, born in Edmond, Oklahoma on January 26, 1984, left us on Thursday, March 14, 2019, in a tragic car accident. A talented and artistic person, Ashley graduated from Edmond North High School, attended Oklahoma City Community College and UCO and became a Graphic Designer. Ashley was the precious daughter of David and Donna Parks, beautiful twin sister and best friend to Amber Johnson, special sister-in-law to Gabe Johnson, loyal and protective big sister to Zachary Parks. She was the best "Aunt Auntie" ever to nephews Isaac Johnson and Ian Johnson and to niece Audrie Johnson, the most thoughtful granddaughter to Johanna Ethridge and Don Ethridge. She was also loved by many aunts, uncles, cousins and special friends. Ashley was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Dean and Carol Parks and her longtime companion, Woofy cat. Ashley's memorial service will be 2:00 P.M. Saturday, March 30, 2019, at Southern Hill Christian Church in Edmond. Please see the full obituary at:
www.matthewsfunerahome.com
Published in The Oklahoman on Mar. 28, 2019
