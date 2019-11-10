|
Aubrey M. Kerr, Jr. OKLAHOMA CITY
Jan. 13, 1939 - Nov. 7, 2019
Aubrey M. Kerr, Jr. died peacefully in his sleep at his home of 52 years on Nov. 7, 2019. Born in Ada on Friday, Jan. 13, 1939, Aubrey was a proud, lifelong Oklahoman. "Aubie," as he was dubbed by his grandchildren, was a unique man with an unmatched zest for life and a smile that could light up a room. He never met a stranger, but would affectionately refer to you as "Pard" whenever he forgot your name. Aubrey was a retired lawyer and oil and gas investor. He was happiest surrounded by family and friends on Pelican Lake, where he spent 80 summers filling up on adventures, fun, fried walleye, and homemade pies (often followed by Dairy Queen). Aubrey was preceded in death by his parents, Aubrey M. Kerr, Sr. and Jewel Jordan Kerr; and his sisters, Margaret Kerr Boylan and Carole Kerr McClendon. He is survived by his devoted wife of 59 years, Nancy Denton Kerr; his children and their spouses, Shelley Kerr and Nathan Pritchett, Mike and Nancy Landen Kerr, Carolyn Kerr and Kevin McCune; and six beloved grandchildren, Landen, Jordan, and Michael Kerr; Jackson, Alexander, and Samuel Pritchett. He is also survived by his sister, Ann Kerr Crawford; and numerous cherished cousins, nieces, and nephews. He will be deeply missed by his family and countless lifelong friends. Everyone always said they broke the mold when Aubrey was born. He wasn't always right, but he was positive he was never wrong. Aubie, Pard, we love you and will hold you in our hearts forever. A private Memorial Service will be held in Minnesota next summer.
Published in The Oklahoman on Nov. 10, 2019