July 8, 1930 - September 2, 2019

NORMAN
Audrey Lou (Centers) Irwin, 89, Norman, died September 2, 2019. Born July 8, 1930 in Bethel Acres, Oklahoma to the late O.R. Centers and Alice Evelyn (Cable) Centers.
Audrey moved to Moore in 1946 and played basketball for Moore High School graduating in 1948. She married Kenneth "Slim" Lee Irwin October 7, 1951, which they celebrated 66 years of marriage until Slim's death in 2017. She enjoyed fishing, cooking, family gatherings, and traveling. Audrey also enjoyed gardening and watch-ing sports. She attended class reunions and enjoyed helping her family and friends.
Audrey was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Kenneth Lee "Slim" Irwin, brother, Cleo Ray Centers, and three grandchildren.
Left to cherish her memory are her son Michael (Carla) Irwin; daughters Shirley (Frank) Simmons, Cindy Brewton, Karen (Howard) Jones, and Mary (Darryl) Moore; 13 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and 2 great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, September 7th, at 12:00 PM in the Chapel of Moore Funeral and Cremation, 400 SE 19th Street, Moore, with Brother Kenneth Adams officiating, with visitation for an hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Moore City Cemetery.
Published in The Oklahoman on Sept. 6, 2019
