August "Augie" R.

Lehman, Sr.

July 31, 1945 - July 7, 2019



OKLAHOMA CITY

Our Dad and Papa was called home by our Lord on Sunday, July 7, 2019. He was 73 years old. He was born on July 31, 1945, in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, to Anna Mae and August C. Lehman. He is survived by his mother, four brothers, and two sisters. Augie first met the love of his life, Dahlia Sousa Lehman, while they attended high school at Mt. St. Mary Catholic High School, from which he graduated in 1963. He then went on to play football at East Central State College in Ada, Oklahoma, where he was part of a national championship team in 1964. After college, he spent four years in the U.S. Army stationed in Germany. He and Dahlia reconnected at the Little Flower Catholic Church carnival in June 1975. They married at Our Lady's Cathedral in Oklahoma City on November 28, 1975. They have three children: daughter, Michele Sanders and husband Chris; son, Augie Jr. and wife Tiffany; and daughter, Carmen and husband Darrell. He was blessed with four grandchildren, Jake, London, Mia, and Reece. He had numerous nieces and nephews, who will all miss their "Uncle Aug". Dad worked at Tinker Air Force Base, and retired in 1989, which allowed him time for his greatest joy, which was spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. He liked to watch football, Thunder basketball, and like his Dad, enjoyed eating ice cream. He graduated with a Bachelor's Degree from Central State University, and was a long time member of the St. Vincent DePaul Society at St. James Catholic Church. He will lovingly be remembered for his warm smile, gentle nature, and kind soul. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Disabled American Veterans at dav.org. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 10, 2019, from 1:00pm to 8:00pm. The family will receive friends from 5:00pm to 8:00pm. During this time, a Rosary Service will begin at 6:30pm in the Chapel at Resthaven, 500 SW 104th St., Oklahoma City, OK 73139. A Funeral Mass will be held at 11am Thursday, July 11, 2019, at St. James Catholic Church, 4201 S. McKinley Avenue, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Interment will follow at Resthaven Memory Gardens. Published in The Oklahoman on July 10, 2019