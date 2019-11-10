Home

Austin Taylor Boss
July 15, 1996 - Nov. 1, 2019

ALVIN, TX
Austin Boss, passed into the arms of his deceased loved ones on Nov. 1, 2019 at home in Alvin, TX. He was a student at Alvin Community College majoring in Computer Science.
He was born in Oklahoma City where he lived until 2015. At Moore High School he enjoyed playing baseball and golf. Austin was passionate about Thunder basketball, video gaming, and family. His smile and teasing ways are missed by all. He is survived by his grandmother Donna Merry, parents Ronnie and Trisha Boss; brother Ryan and companion Brandy Hickey; niece Gabriella Boss and nephew Kayleb Dominguez.
The Memorial Service will be at St. Lukes Methodist Church 222 NW 15th Oklahoma City on Saturday November 23 at 1:00 p.m.
Published in The Oklahoman on Nov. 10, 2019
