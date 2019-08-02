|
|
Avian Michael OKLAHOMA CITY
Blackburn
August 12, 1999 - July 30, 2019
Avian, 19, left this earthly life unexpectedly after a tragic accident on July 30, 2019. Avian was the beloved son of David & Laura Blackburn. He was born on Aug. 12, 1999 in Norman, OK. Avian was a 2018 graduate of Westmoore High School, where he excelled in Pre-Engineering. He worked as a motorcycle mechanic for Heartland Cycles and thoroughly loved his job. Known for his outgoing and energetic personality & witty sense of humor, Avian enjoyed life to its fullest, making the most of all of his experiences. He enjoyed hobbies such as fishing, camping, shooting, & riding, but nothing was as important to Avian as spending time with his close family & friends whom he loved with all of his heart. Avian attended Shartel Church of God his entire life & made many special friends & enjoyed participating in youth trips. Avian will be remembered for his smile, his beautiful blue eyes, his laugh, & the joy he brought to everyone around him. He truly had a heart for loving & serving the Lord & others. Although his presence here on earth will be missed each day, we rejoice in knowing he is safe in the arms of our Lord & Savior. We find assurance in knowing we will be reunited with our angel, Avian, in heaven someday. He leaves behind his loving parents, David & Laura Blackburn; sister, Jayna Blackburn; maternal grand-parents, Mike & Barbara Hurdman; paternal grand-parents, Nolen & Redonda Blackburn; aunts, Pam Skelton & husband Chad, Sonya Blackburn; uncle, Duane Blackburn & his wife Shanelle; cousins, Adria Skelton, Parker Blackburn, Thomas Nehring and Ashley Trujillo & his loving girlfriend, Gabby Methe & numerous friends. Viewing will be from 4-8 PM, Friday, August 2, 2019, at the funeral home, with the family present from 6-8 PM. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM Saturday, August 3, 2019, at Shartel Church of God (11600 S. Western Ave., OKC, OK 73170) with burial following at Heritage Burial Park at South Lakes. The family suggests memorial donations be made to Christian Motorcyclists Association, in lieu of flowers. Friends may leave condolences for the family at vondelsmithmortuary.com
Published in The Oklahoman on Aug. 2, 2019