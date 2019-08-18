Home

Mercer-Adams Funeral Service - Bethany
3925 North Asbury Avenue
Bethany, OK 73008
(405) 495-4363
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
2:00 PM
Mercer-Adams Funeral Service - Bethany
3925 North Asbury Avenue
Bethany, OK 73008
Graveside service
Following Services
Resurrection Memorial Cemetery
7801 NW Expy.
OKC, OK
AVONELLE MCHENRY


1920 - 2019
Avonelle M. McHenry
Aug. 17, 1920 - Aug. 14, 2019

OKLAHOMA CITY/
COLORADO
Avonelle Marie McHenry, 98, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019, three days shy of her 99th birthday. Born in New Boston, TX on Aug. 17, 1920, the second of 10 children. She married George B. McHenry, 1942, in Broken Bow, OK. She is survived by three sisters; daughter, Rebecca Smith (Jim), Lago Vista, TX; daughter-in-law, Carolyn McHenry, Pueblo West, CO; four grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by parents, Artie B. & Vida Marie Pace; husband, George B. Sr.; son, George B. Jr.; three brothers and three sisters. Special thanks to daughter-in-law "best friend" Carolyn, who cared for Avonelle the final years of her life; Belmont Senior Care Staff, especially Abby, who went above and beyond caring for Avonelle; and Hospice CNA Karen, who spent many hours with Avonelle. Funeral services will be Friday, Aug. 23 at 2 p.m., Mercer-Adams Funeral Home, 3925 N. Asbury Ave., Bethany, OK, followed by graveside services at Resurrection Memorial Cemetery, 7801 NW Expy., OKC, OK 73132. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Pueblo, CO; Belmont Senior Care Assisted Living in Pueblo, CO; Texas School for the Deaf Foundation, Austin, TX; or the . To read the full obituary, please visit www.mercer-adams.com
Published in The Oklahoman on Aug. 18, 2019
