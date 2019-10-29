Home

Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
Barbara Jean Delk
Bagley


SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS
Barbara Jean Delk Bagley passed away October 23rd and was met at the gate by Fletcher Cortez Delk (father), Lois Ardel Delk (mother), Beverly Ann Murray (most be-loved twin sister), Leonard A. Delk (brother) and numerous other friends and family. She left behind her husband of almost 63 years, Thomas E. (Tom) Bagley, Steven L. Bagley (son) and his wife Ginger, Beverly J. Bagley (daughter) and her husband Dennis, Saralynn Bagley (daughter), Stephanie Shirley (grand-daughter) and her husband Jason, Christina F. Bagley (adopted daughter) and her boyfriend Colby, Brandon T. Majors (grandson), Keith M. Majors (grandson) and his wife Kelsey, and 4 great grandsons Aiden, Austin, Acen and Samuel Rey.
Barbara had a great life with family and friends and did so with Mucho Gusto. After her children started school she began modeling in Houston, doing catwalk, television and trade shows. She and a close personal friend opened a wedding coordinating and specialty product rental business in Conroe, Texas when her children were in high school. She started playing tennis and golf after the move to San Antonio and became proficient at both. She also modeled in San Antonio for the Boutique Los Patios for a number of years.
She contracted lung cancer in 1997 and was fortunate enough to beat it with an operation at MD Anderson. She and Tom started raising their granddaughter the same year and were totally blessed with that experience.
COPD finally ended her life among her family at home after a short stay in the hospital.
A celebration of her life will be held October 30 at 1:00 pm at the Fellowship of San Antonio, 23755 Canyon Golf Road, San Antonio, TX 78258. Reverend Ron Hill will preside.
In lieu of flowers or gifts, we ask that you donate the equivalent to M.D Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, TX. They saved Barbara and gave their continued support at every check-up for 20 years after.
Published in The Oklahoman on Oct. 29, 2019
