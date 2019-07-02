Barbara Davenport

Jan. 17, 1938 - June 30, 2019



JONES

Barbara Davenport, 81, of Jones, died June 30, 2019, in Midwest City. She was born in Neuhaus, Germany, on Jan. 17, 1938, to Johann Peter and Magdalena (Lentz) Reuter. Barbara was loved by many and loved with a heart that was bigger than most. She was a kind and gentle soul. On Jan. 30, 1960, she married her husband, George, in Benefield, Germany. She supported him through 20 years of military service and 28 years in the private sector. She worked as a clerk and inventory clerk for several years. She loved her family, home, knitting, her church work and her volunteering at St. Anthony Hospital. It was a faithful, loving, caring and blessed marriage. Barbara was preceded in death by her parents, Johann Peter and Magdalena (Lentz) Reuter; and her brother, Joseph Reuter. Survivors include her life partner of 59-1/2 years, George Davenport; and her four children: daughter, Diane Williams and husband Dennis with two children and six grandchildren: Jennifer Shipp and husband Kevin and their daughters, Addison, Alyssa and Avery; Michael and wife Erica and their daughters, Kendra, Sophia and Olivia; son, David Davenport and his wife Tracy with three children and six grandchildren: Ashleigh and husband Eric and their children, Ryder and Zoe; Casey and wife Chris and their sons, Clemly and Colston; Molly and husband Ryan and their daughters, Berkleigh and Whitleigh; daughter, Dorothy Pinto and husband Tony with stepson, Christopher; and daughter, Christine Ford and husband Gary with daughters, Stephanie and husband Nick and LeeAnn. Rosary and Wake will be held at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, July 2, 2019, followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at St. Teresa of Avila Catholic Church, interment will follow at St. Teresa of Avila Catholic Cemetery with arrangements by Asa Smith Funeral Service, Harrah. Published in The Oklahoman on July 2, 2019