MIDWEST CITY
Barbara E. Zwirtz
Mar. 4, 1937 - Nov. 11, 2019
Barbara Elizabeth Zwirtz (Duggan) was born in Anadarko, Oklahoma, on March 4, 1937. She passed away at age 82, on the morning of November 11. Barbara was proud to be a secretary in the Mid-Del Public School system, serving Del City Elementary and the Gifted and Talented program at Pleasant Hill Elementary and Westside. She was a wonderful cook and enjoyed having all of her family over for home cooked meals.
Survivors include a sister, Deanna (Vernon) Brady of Tulsa; daughters April Williams (Guy) of Midwest City, Lisa Crume (Tom) of Midwest City, Jamie Broderick of Midwest City and a son, Bruce Duggan (Vicki) of Moore; grandchildren, Ian Williams (Crystal) of Shawnee, Zanna Cosgrove (Jason) of Oklahoma City, Tess Elliott of Midwest City, Shelby Duggan of OKC and Matt Duggan of Moore, John Conti III of Edmond, Andria Elliott of Moore, Jessica Elliott of Stilwell, John Jr. and Jessica Broderick of Moore; great grandchildren, Zoe and Kane Cosgrove of Oklahoma City, Kaci and Jakoby Vineyard of Moore, Tristen Elliott and JC Colbert of Stilwell, Erin and Tre Broderick, and Nevaeh Watson of Moore; many nieces, nephews and cousins. Barbara was preceded in death by her grandparents, her mother B. Lucille (Elledge) and father James A. Zwirtz. In honor of Barbara, eat chocolate chip cookies, buy yourself a pair of red shoes or have your family over for dinner.
Memorial service will be held at 2 P.M. Saturday, November 23, 2019, at the Bill Eisenhour Funeral Home Chapel.
Published in The Oklahoman on Nov. 20, 2019