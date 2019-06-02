Home

John M. Ireland Funeral Home & Chapel
120 S Broadway St
Moore, OK 73160
(405) 799-1200
Funeral service
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
2:00 PM
John M. Ireland Funeral Home & Chapel
120 S Broadway St
Moore, OK 73160
BARBARA EMERSON


Barbara Jane Emerson
Sept. 23, 1959 - May 29, 2019

MOORE
Barbara passed away at 7:38 p.m. on 29 May 2019 in the presence of her husband. She was born Sept. 23, 1959. Barbara is survived by husband, Larry Emerson; daughters, Amber Cagle and Candi Emerson; her sons, Larry Emerson, Jr. and Adam Emerson-Belvin; her siblings, Rhelda Nye, Lynn Whinnery, Cheryl Zeh, David Wood, and Harry Sherman; and all her many grandchildren. Barbara was very compassionate with everyone she met and had a great sense of humor. She would want you to celebrate her life and not weep, so remember her wishes and celebrate the wonderful woman she was and keep the awesome memories you shared with her. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, June 3, 2019, at the chapel of the John M. Ireland Funeral Home in Moore, OK. Interment to follow at the Sunny Lane Cemetery, Del City, OK. Services are under the direction of John M. Ireland Funeral Home, Moore, OK.
Published in The Oklahoman on June 2, 2019
