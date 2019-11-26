|
Barbara Joyce Frye OKLAHOMA CITY
September 20, 1924-November 24, 2019
Barbara was born on September 20, 1924, in Kansas City, to Clarence and Dorothea Wilson.
She graduated from Missouri Valley College with a degree in Economics. She later received a Master's Degree in Education from Central State University and worked on her Doctorate in Education at the University of Oklahoma.
Barbara started her career in education with the Oklahoma City Public Schools teaching elementary education. She then worked at the Board of Education in Oklahoma City. From there, she began her educational publishing career with the Economy Publishing Company in Oklahoma City, Holt Rinehart and Winston Publishing in New York City and Houghton Mifflin Publishing in both San Francisco and Boston. She retired near her family in Oklahoma City.
Barbara was preceded in death by her parents, sister, Virginia, brother-in-law, Bill and niece, Susie.
She is survived by her daughters Deborah Carlson and husband Lloyd, and Rebecca Walden and husband Bill; her grandchildren Catherine Duncan and Don Duncan; her niece Barbara DiBlasi, husband Ron and children Paxton, Colston, Weston and Grayston; great nieces Dana and Megan Block; and great grandchildren Michael, Wiley and Lydia.
Barbara was a long-time member of First Presbyterian Church of Oklahoma City.
The family is incredibly grateful to Centennial Hospice and the staff of Dorset Place.
Memorials may be made to First Presbyterian Church of Oklahoma City.
Published in The Oklahoman on Nov. 26, 2019