Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
1:00 PM
Choctaw Church of the Nazarene
1100 Harper Street
Choctaw, OK
Barbara J. Moore


1942 - 2019
Barbara J. Moore
Nov. 20, 1942 - Sept. 22, 2019

CHOCTAW
Barbara J. Moore, 76, of Choc-taw, passed away September 22nd. She was born in Kan-sas City, Missouri, Nov. 20th, 1942 to Clayton and Beulah (Lunsford) Anderson. She is survived by children, Craig Moore of Austin, TX, Michelle Moore of Moore, OK, and Stephanie Nolen and husband Lonny of Choctaw; grandchildren, Darrin Nolen of Columbus, Ohio, and Michael Nolen and Sarah Nolen of Choctaw; brother, Kenneth Anderson and wife Carol of Oklahoma City; nephew, Chad Anderson and wife Aften, and daughters Everly and Ophelia; niece, Kendra Miligan and husband Adam, and sons Callen and Clayton. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Bill Moore. Barbara was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother, and she cherished every moment. She dedicated her life to serving family, strangers, and the Lord. Barbara loved unconditionally and became family to those who did not have one. There was always a place at her table for anyone in need. She volunteered at the Mabel Bassett Correctional Center, spreading the Gospel to inmates. She was an active member of Choctaw Church of the Nazarene, where she taught Sunday School and helped others in their search for Christ. Her memory and love will live on in every person she touched during her lifetime. Memorial Service, Choctaw Church of the Nazarene, Saturday, Sept. 28th, at 1:00 pm.
Published in The Oklahoman on Sept. 27, 2019
