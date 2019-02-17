Barbara Anne

Johnson

Jan. 25, 1930 - Feb. 9, 2019



OKLAHOMA CITY

Barbara A. (Behnke) Johnson, 89, died peacefully on Feb. 9, 2019, surrounded by family at Hospice House in Oklahoma City. Born Jan. 25, 1930, in Omaha, NE to Dr. Edgar J. & Beatrice (Petran) Behnke, Barbara considered herself a native of Wisconsin, where she was raised and maintained lifelong ties. Barbara had a B.A. from Northwestern University in Evanston, IL. On April 3, 1956, she married Bruce Johnson, and together, they raised four children. After later receiving an M.A. in education from Central State University, Edmond, she taught reading at Hefner Junior High until retirement. Post-retirement, Barbara was gratified by years of volunteering as an adult literacy tutor.

Barbara loved intimate family activities as well as the commotion of large family gatherings. Her diverse interests ranged from Cub Scout den mother to writing letters to voice her convictions. She loved politics. She supported wildlife conservation, proudly displaying her "Save the Whales" bumper sticker. She enjoyed the birds in her yard from nearby Lake Hefner, and made her garden a welcoming flyway stop. She left no weed unpulled, and reveled each time her orchids rebloomed. Barbara relished playing bridge, especially when she won. An accomplished swimmer, Barbara delighted being in and around water. She liked traveling to new places, and loved summer visits to her Wisconsin lake cottage, where she swam by day and stargazed from the pier at night. Barbara staunchly promoted fairness and social justice. She valued her Catholic faith and enjoyed many parish activities, including bell choir, Epiphany Classics and writing cards to nursing home residents.

Barbara is survived by her husband, Bruce, of Oklahoma City; her daughter, Katie, her husband, Tony Say, and their three daughters – Mollie Campbell (Taylor), Emily and Caroline Say, all of Oklahoma City; her son, Jim, his wife Kathy, of Edmond, and their four children – Chris (Meg), of Longview, TX, Matt (Andrea), of Edmond, Elaine and Ashley, all of Edmond; son, Charley, his wife Dana and Charley's daughter, Stephanie, all of Oklahoma City; son, Stuart, of Oklahoma City; seven great-grandchildren; her sister, Anne (Behnke) Friedman, of Wyncote, PA; and other beloved family and friends.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019, at the Epiphany of the Lord Catholic Church, 7336 W. Britton Rd., Oklahoma City. An Evening Prayer service will be held on Monday, Feb. 18, 2019, beginning at 6:30 p.m. in the Smith & Kernke N. May Chapel and will be immediately followed by Visitation with the family until 8:30 p.m.

If friends desire, memorial contributions may be made to the ; or Neighbor for Neighbor, 505 E 36th St North, Tulsa, OK 74106-1812.