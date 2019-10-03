|
|
Barbara J. Kasper EDMOND
Dec. 23, 1943 - Sept. 30, 2019
On Monday, September 30, 2019 Barbara Kasper beloved wife, mother, and grand-mother, passed away at the age of 75. Barbara was born December 23, 1943 in San Pedro, California to Winifred and Charles Jenks. Barbara was a phenomenal Christian singer who appeared weekly on the show From the First Amen to the Last Hallelujah on TBN. Barbara dedicated her life to sharing the Word of God as an Ordained Minister and Missionary. Barb was a crafter and decorator extraordinaire who could do anything with a glue gun, staple gun, and a canvas. There was not an art form she could not master. Barbara believed all her loved ones needed a perm. No hair was left untouched, even her brothers or grandchildren who had naturally curly hair. She liked steaks rare, and I mean very rare. Her loved ones could always look forward to being serenaded on their Birthday, at times days after because she normally forgot the day of. Her grandchildren could always expect a handwritten card with their name spelled wrong. She was known for her signature Dior glasses, ever-changing hairstyles, flashy jewelry, and "cuppuccino" in hand. She would always tell the truth even if it wasn't what you wanted to hear, and sugar coated nothing. She will be greatly missed and survived by her husband David Kasper; her children Cari Vigil and husband Ray Vigil, Randy Kasper, Stephen and wife Magan Kasper, and Kristi Kasper; her grand-children Jeremy and wife Melissia, Charlie, Stephanie and husband Towma, Jena and husband Benjamin, Jessica, Kayley, Ryan, Ashley, Steven, Hannah, Hailey, Aaliyah, Kaylee, and Adalynn; great grandchildren Zander, Shallen, Chaz, Zachary, Kaitlyn, Zoe, Draven, Cruz, Pyper, Caid, Rayleigh, Dylan, Apollo, and Kalani. Barbara was preceded in death by her father, Charles and her mother Winifred, brothers Ralph, Steve, and Dennis, sons Jimmy and Brad. All whom loved her dearly and will never forget her charismatic, wit, charm, grace, and undying love. She was a rare combination of someone who had a love of life and a firm understand-ing of what was important. The simplicity of living a life with those you love.
Published in The Oklahoman on Oct. 3, 2019