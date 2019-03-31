Resources More Obituaries for BARBARA LEHENBAUER Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? BARBARA LEHENBAUER

Barbara Lee Lehenbauer

June 7, 1945 - March 10, 2019



NOBLE

Barbara Lee Lehenbauer, nee Berry, passed away on Sunday, March 10, 2019, after a valiant battle with congenital heart failure. She was a devoted wife and a loving, supportive mother and grandmother who touched many lives with her compassionate, kind spirit - as well as her wit and wisdom.

Barbara was born in Watford, Hertfordshire, England, to Jesse and Ethel (Babs) Berry and came to America with her mother, a war bride, when she was eight months old. She was a tomboy in childhood, while developing a love of reading, writing and poetry that lasted her lifetime. In her teen years, Barbara was a popular student at Capitol Hill High School, avidly involved in journalism and voted Wrestling Princess.

Years after Barbara married her high-school sweetheart Frank and started a family, Coach Speegle asked Barbara and Frank to found a Capitol Hill all-sports club. Barbara enthusiastically accepted the challenge, even donating $2,000 to found the club's newsletter and cover other costs. (Chebon Dacon arranged for the printing through a friend.) Barbara spent countless hours looking at microfilm spanning decades (1929 - 1966) and interviewed a number of former athletes for the newsletter, creating many years' worth of interesting and inspiring articles in advance. But after two years, her health and her heart problems (which she kept secret, to forestall worry or pity) forced her to give up the club.

Barbara belonged to the German Shepherd Dog Club of America and edited the newsletter The Oklahoma City Paws for News, which the Club designated 2nd in the nation in her first year. When the family moved to Tulsa, she joined Tulsa's German Shepherd Dog Club, where she started an obedience class and a newsletter which was also designated 2nd in the nation by the Club in its very first year. Her work inspired the National German Shepherd Review to offer her a position as editor, but she was unable to accept.

A dedicated, engaged mother, Barbara was a high-school sports booster for both her children. She supported her son's wrestling endeavors, attending his matches and throwing fun, end-of-year barbecue parties for the team. She also attended every softball game in which her daughter played, creating a large, congratulatory banner for The Golden A's (with delightful caricatures of the team members) when they won 1st place, statewide and 2nd place, regionals.

While always putting her family first, Barbara poured abundant time, attention and energy into helping her husband Frank and his brother open and manage a jewelry store, Lehenbauer Custom Jewelers (Oklahoma City, Oklahoma), which they ran successfully for 29 years, until they retired. And then, after retiring, Barbara and her husband built a house with their own hands, by Thunderbird Lake!

Barbara was a talented poet. Her family wanted her to publish a book of her poetry, and she planned to do so after her retirement, but her collection was mistakenly discarded. She wrote very little poetry after that, and her family greatly missed reading and hearing her work.

Barbara was creative and enjoyed several avocations: crafting and selling her crafts, painting, bird-watching, fishing, and walking in the woods. She loved to explore her land's many winding paths, trimming and adding her special touches to make secret paths and secret gardens.

Barbara's proudest achievement was sharing her daughter's caregiving journey with her granddaughter, Brittany, who has spastic, quadriplegic cerebral palsy, severe seizure disorder and a number of other serious health issues. For more than 21 years, Barbara provided significant practical and emotional support to Sandy, making it possible for Sandy to care for Brittany at home. Barbara was willing to take on the most challenging medical tasks, in order to provide Brittany with the best loving care. Even when her health was seriously failing, in the last weeks and months of her life, Barbara would sit in her wheelchair next to Brittany's bed for two hours at a time, talking, singing and kissing on her, there to suction Brittany or give her medication when needed so her daughter could get some much-needed sleep. She loved Brittany so very deeply that she cried when her health wouldn't let her help as much as she wanted. And Brittany adored her, in return. Barbara's labors of love toward her granddaughter inspired nurses and case workers alike, and family and friends often remarked what a beautiful, selfless grandmother/ mother she was. Her angelic, loving spirit will carry on in all those that care for Brittany.

She loved her other grandchildren just as much - and was very proud of them all: Alexis Koval, her devoted loving, and compassionate granddaughter who stayed the night with her in the hospital after a long operation; Geoff Lehenbauer, who is studying engineering; Andrew Lehenbauer, United States Marine Corps; and Matthew Lehenbauer, a straight-A student at McCloud High School.

Barbara was preceded in death by her father, Jesse L. Berry; her mother, Ethel (Babs) Berry; and her uncle, Donald Berry.

Barbara will be deeply missed and is survived by her husband, Frank Lehenbauer; her son, Mark Lehenbauer; her daughter, Sandy Koval; her grandchildren (above); her sister, Michelle Walker; her uncle, Raymond Berry; and many loving cousins, nieces and nephews.

Barbara wished to be remembered after her passing with a get-together and barbecue at Lake Thunderbird. Her loving husband Frank will host a Memorial Saturday, June 8, 2019, (her birthday weekend), at Lake Thunderbird, in the Little Axe Pavillion, next to a swimming, boating, fishing, and childrens' play area. The family will be there all day, starting at 11 a.m., with barbecue ribs and drinks. If you plan to attend, a side dish would be lovely. Please RSVP to Sandy at 405-999-7755, or Frank at 405-872-7175. Published in The Oklahoman on Mar. 31, 2019