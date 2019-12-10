|
Barbara G. (Dale) OKLAHOMA CITY
Sept. 24, 1951 - Dec. 5, 2019
Barbara G. (Dale) Lesher went to her Heavenly home on Thursday, December 5, 2019.
Barbara was born Sept. 24, 1951 to Bill and Darlein Dale. She graduated from U.S. Grant HS, Mid-America Christian Uni-versity and was currently teaching at Capitol Hill High School.
She married the love of her life, Randy Lesher, on May 25, 1974.
Barbara and others felt the call to open a school and started with Agnew Academy. As the school grew becoming Bethany Christian Academy, she served there for 18 years. She then went to teach in Texas, Florida and California, returning to Oklahoma City where she taught math at Capitol Hill High School for almost 10 years.
She touched many lives as a teacher, making sure to give everyone a chance to get through school and showing them the way to be like Christ. Each and every one of them were "her kids".
She was a faithful, loving servant for the Lord. She has heard the words "WELCOME HOME MY GOOD AND FAITHFUL SERVANT" and to ALL of HER kids she would say "Do your best for the Lord and I will see you in Heaven".
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Tom and Sadie Dale, her parents, Bill and Darlein Dale, her brother, Tommy Dale and her very special and loving mother-in-law and father-in-law, Billye and Melvin Lesher.
She is survived by her husband Randy Lesher, her sister Kerry and husband Robert Pyle, her sister-in-law JoAnn Dale, her brother-in-law Scott Lesher and wife Michele and many nephews and nieces, cousins and extended family and friends. She loved her family so much and they were her life.
Memorial services will be held Friday, December 13th, at 10:30 a.m. at Crossings Community Church, 14600 Portland Ave., Oklahoma City, OK 73134.
Published in The Oklahoman on Dec. 10, 2019