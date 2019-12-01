Home

Barbara L. Boggs Miller
Aug 25, 1933 – Nov 26, 2019

OKLAHOMA CITY
Barbara L. Boggs Miller passed away at age 86. Barbara was a beloved wife,
mother and community volunteer. Daughter of Willard and Alice Boggs, Barbara grew up in Oklahoma City and graduated from Oklahoma A&M College where she met John D. Miller, the love of her life. They married August 23, 1954. Barbara was the true definition of a volunteer in serving her church, Grace United Methodist, for more than 50 years. She touched the life of many in service to the American Red Cross, Salvation Army, and PCO Optimist Baseball. Barbara was proceeded in death by her husband, John, of 64 years, her parents and brother, Don Boggs. She is survived by her daughters, Patty Hurley and Kathy Smith and husband Kevin; three grandchildren, Bridget Sharp, Brian Hurley and Brad Hurley; two great-grandchildren, Aiden Vanover and Chase Hurley. Services will be held 10:00 am, Thursday, December 5th, at Grace United Methodist Church, 6316 N Tulsa in Oklahoma City. Burial to follow at Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Salvation Army Angel Tree Program or the American Red Cross.
Published in The Oklahoman on Dec. 1, 2019
