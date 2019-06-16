Resources More Obituaries for BARBARA MOLCHAN Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? BARBARA MOLCHAN

Barbara Ann Molchan

May 18, 1926 - June 8, 2019



NORMAN

Barbara Molchan passed away, after a long illness, on Saturday, June 8, 2019, at the age of 93. She was born in Chippewa Falls, WI in 1926 to Paul and Nona Cavigelli. She is survived by her son, Michael Molchan, and her loving daughter-in- law, Stephanie; and her grandchildren, Kate, Michael, Ryan, Susan, John, Nathan, Max, and Sandra; as well as 15 great-grandchildren.

Barbara left home in 1943 and joined the US Signal Corps. There, she worked on B-17 bombers on an Air Force Base in Louisiana. She met and married Michael Molchan, a tech sergeant in the USAF. They moved to Milwaukee and had a son, Michael James Molchan. In 1951, they moved to Dallas, TX.

Barbara worked for Olan Mills as a colorist; she air-brushed color onto black and white photographs and made them look like realistic color photographs. She later went to work on an assembly line for Collins radio, making and checking circuit boards that went up in USAF satellites. She worked there for 25 years, never missing a day of work, retiring in the '80s to travel the world. By herself, she went to Hong Kong twice, Hawaii three times and visited every state in the union by RV.

Barbara had many interests, including photography, painting and sculpting. She built her own darkroom, her own enlarger and even survived her son knocking her beloved Rolleiflex camera off a ledge in Carlsbad Caverns. She painted still lifes, landscapes, animals and even her bathroom with sea creatures swimming around you as you bathed. With a small Dremel drill, she carved marble statues, Asian figures and every wooden boot you can imagine from cowboy to moon landing. She got a small torch and made jewelry with semi-precious, precious stones and even a diamond.

Barbara loved Frank Sinatra and the big band sound, and got to see him once in Milwaukee. She rode a bicycle until age 75 and was very active until the last five years. She loved a cup of hot coffee while she talked to Stephanie until the very end.

We would like to thank Crossroads Hospice and Palliative care, whose help and care was a wonderful blessing in the late days of Barbara's life. Without them, she would not have been able to spend her days at home surrounded by her loving family.

We would like to thank Crossroads Hospice and Palliative care, whose help and care was a wonderful blessing in the late days of Barbara's life. Without them, she would not have been able to spend her days at home surrounded by her loving family.

As requested, her ashes will be entered into the ocean, a place she loved so well. Published in The Oklahoman on June 16, 2019