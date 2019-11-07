|
|
Barbara M. Pittman OKLAHOMA CITY
August 23, 1922 - November 4, 2019
Barbara Maria Pittman passed away on Monday, November 4, 2019, at the age of 97. She was born in Neuburg an der Donau, Germany on August 23, 1922 to Johannes and Maria Kammerman Meier. She was a school-teacher in Germany during World War II. Barbara married R.L. Pittman of Bethany, Oklahoma on May 3, 1947 in Heidelberg, Germany. They met while R.L. was working with the U.S. Government during the Nuremberg Trials, following his military service. Barbara moved here soon after and has been a resident of Bethany since 1948. Barbara became a naturalized citizen of the United States in 1950. Initially, she continued to attend the Catholic Church, where she was raised, but then became a member of Bethany First Nazarene Church. She was involved in many activities in the Oklahoma City area, including the Philharmonic and supporting Southern Nazarene University. Barbara attained a supervisor's position while working for Traveler's Insurance Company. She was an avid golfer and continued to golf into her later years. She was also an excellent seamstress and talented pianist. After retirement, she volunteered to tell stories of her experiences in Nazi Germany to history students in Yukon Public Schools. Barbara was preceded in death by her brothers, Gunther, Hans, and Frederick Meier. She is survived by her brother-in-law, William Haywood "Bill" Jones; two nieces, Angela Nievar and husband Billy, and Bonnie Burtcher of Oklahoma City; great-nephews, Richard William "Bill" (Lora) Nievar of Tulsa, Oklahoma, and Robert (Riley) Nievar of Salt Lake City, Utah; great-niece, Margaret (Jesse) Campbell of Huntsville, Texas; and great-great nephews, William, Bruce, Daniel, and Jonathan Nievar and Benjamin Campbell. Services will be held Saturday, November 9, 2:00pm at Mercer-Adams Funeral Service Chapel, with interment in Bethany Cemetery. Viewing will be from 9am-9pm Thursday and Friday, with family present from 6-8pm Friday evening. To share a memory or condolence, visit www.mercer-adams.com
Published in The Oklahoman on Nov. 7, 2019