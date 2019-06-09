Resources More Obituaries for BARBARA QUERRY Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? BARBARA QUERRY

Aug. 8, 1928 - June 4, 2019



MUSTANG

Barbara Jean Querry, 90, of Mustang, went to be with the Lord on June 4, 2019. She was born Aug. 8, 1928, in Mound City, KS to Claude M. and Helen Pierce Post. Barbara was Valedictorian of her graduating class at Mound City High School. She went on to enter a work-study program attending summer school at Kansas State Teachers College in Pittsburg, KS to earn a teaching degree while teaching 1st – 8th grades in a one-room rural schoolhouse during the school year in Linn County, KS. After that, Barbara worked as a bookkeeper her whole life, including bookkeeping for the family farm. She loved teaching, whether it was in the one-room schoolhouse or Sunday School. Barbara also served as a Vacation Bible School teacher. She always said she believed teaching was her God-given talent.

Barbara married Claude C. Querry in 1947, and they had two children, Cherie and Bill. Barbara was a devoted mother raising her children as a single parent. She never missed a baseball, softball, basketball or football game. Likewise, she was always present at every piano recital, band concert, school program, and 4-H meeting. She moved to Oklahoma upon retirement to be near family.

Barbara enjoyed sewing and entered garments she made in contests. Later in life, she loved making quilts for relatives and friends. Barbara loved animals and always had at least one cat. She loved to dance and taught Cherie to jitterbug and waltz.

Barbara was a member of the Mustang United Methodist Church where she attended with her daughter. Her church family was very important to her, and she always joined the women's group at every church she attended.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and her siblings, Eunice Ungeheuer, Lois Eck, Margaret Rodgers, Claude Post, and Bob Post.

Barbara leaves behind to cherish her memories her daughter, Cherie Rich and husband Roger, of Oklahoma City; her son, Frank William "Bill" Querry, of Mustang; grandchildren, Amanda Standefer and husband Troy, of Oklahoma City; and Adam Querry and wife Rebecca, of Watauga, TX; five great-grandchildren; a niece; nephews; cousins; and her cat, Miss Daisy.

A Celebration of Barbara's Life will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 15, 2019, at the Mustang United Methodist Church, 211 W. St Hwy 152, Mustang, OK. A private burial will be at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to Mustang United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 180, Mustang, OK 73064. Published in The Oklahoman on June 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries