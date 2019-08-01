|
|
Barbara R. Davis OKLAHOMA CITY
Oct. 24, 1926 - July 28, 2019
Barbara R. Davis, 92, passed away in her sleep on July 28, 2019 in Oklahoma City. She was born on October 24, 1926 in Far Rock-away, NY. After grad-uating high school in 1944, she worked for AT&T in New York City. In 1949, she married Richard C. Davis and they lived in New Jersey until moving to Oklahoma City in 2008.
With the birth of their first child, Barbara became a full-time mother and homemaker. Through the decades she lived out her faith as an active member of the Presbyterian church, volun-teering, serving, helping, and singing in the choir. In 1986 Richard and Barbara retired to year round living in their summer house at the N.J. shore, where she enjoyed being at the beach, cross-word puzzles, and visits from her children and grandchildren. Barbara will be remembered for her patience and kindness toward all.
Barbara was preceded in death by Richard, her husband of 66 years, her parents, and sister. She is survived by daughter Audrey Blank and husband Kenneth, of Edmond, OK; son Paul Davis and spouse Bob Lowney, of San Francisco, CA; granddaughter Suzanne Watt, and husband Jonathan, of Jenks, OK; granddaughter Allison Lawrence, and husband Blake, of Oklahoma City, OK; and great-grand-children Hannah Watt, Liam Watt, Bennett Lawrence and Charlotte Lawrence.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 10:00 AM on Saturday, August 3, 2019, at Matthews Funeral Home Chapel in Edmond, Oklahoma.
Published in The Oklahoman on Aug. 1, 2019