Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for BARBARA SEAGROVE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

BARBARA SEAGROVE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
BARBARA SEAGROVE Obituary

Barbara J. Seagrove
July 15, 1926 - Oct. 11, 2019


Barbara Jean Seagrove passed away Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, at the age of 93. She was living in Franklin, TN at the time of her death. Barbara leaves a loving family: her daughter, Kris Johnson (Bruce), of Franklin, TN; daughter, Pam Adams (Mike), of Oklahoma City; four grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Gene; granddaughter, Kerri Adams; brother, Bob; and her sister-in-law, Rosemary Grubb.
Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 21 at Church of the Servant with Visitation prior to the service.
Published in The Oklahoman on Oct. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of BARBARA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.