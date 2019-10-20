|
|
Barbara J. Seagrove Barbara Jean Seagrove passed away Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, at the age of 93. She was living in Franklin, TN at the time of her death. Barbara leaves a loving family: her daughter, Kris Johnson (Bruce), of Franklin, TN; daughter, Pam Adams (Mike), of Oklahoma City; four grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
July 15, 1926 - Oct. 11, 2019
She was preceded in death by her husband, Gene; granddaughter, Kerri Adams; brother, Bob; and her sister-in-law, Rosemary Grubb.
Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 21 at Church of the Servant with Visitation prior to the service.
Published in The Oklahoman on Oct. 20, 2019