Barbara Elaine MIDWEST CITY, OKLAHOMA
(Payne) Thain
Feb. 1938 - Sept. 2019
Barbara went home to be with her Lord Jesus on Sept. 17th, 2019. She is survived by her husband of 60+ years, Walter Nicholas Thain Jr., two sons, David B. Thain and his wife Gina of Cordell, OK and Kevin D. Thain and his wife Tammy of Athens, GA, and 10 grandchildren.
Barbara was born February 16, 1938 in Rochester, NY to Gordon L. and Henrietta (Cass) Payne. She developed a lifelong love of flowers and gardening while working in the family florist business. Walter and Barbara were married October 11th, 1958. They have been long time residents of Midwest City, OK.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, October 11, 2019, at Country Estates Baptist Church located at 1000 S. Midwest Blvd., Midwest City, OK 73110. Instead of flowers, the family asks that memorial donations be made to the Youth Program at Country Estates Baptist Church.
Published in The Oklahoman on Oct. 9, 2019