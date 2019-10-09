Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial service
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Country Estates Baptist Church
1000 S. Midwest Blvd.
Midwest City, OK
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for BARBARA THAIN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

BARBARA THAIN


1938 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
BARBARA THAIN Obituary

Barbara Elaine
(Payne) Thain
Feb. 1938 - Sept. 2019

MIDWEST CITY, OKLAHOMA
Barbara went home to be with her Lord Jesus on Sept. 17th, 2019. She is survived by her husband of 60+ years, Walter Nicholas Thain Jr., two sons, David B. Thain and his wife Gina of Cordell, OK and Kevin D. Thain and his wife Tammy of Athens, GA, and 10 grandchildren.
Barbara was born February 16, 1938 in Rochester, NY to Gordon L. and Henrietta (Cass) Payne. She developed a lifelong love of flowers and gardening while working in the family florist business. Walter and Barbara were married October 11th, 1958. They have been long time residents of Midwest City, OK.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, October 11, 2019, at Country Estates Baptist Church located at 1000 S. Midwest Blvd., Midwest City, OK 73110. Instead of flowers, the family asks that memorial donations be made to the Youth Program at Country Estates Baptist Church.
Published in The Oklahoman on Oct. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of BARBARA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.