Barbara Lee

Weatherford

Mar. 1, 1936 - Mar. 3, 2019



EDMOND, OK

Barbara Lee Weatherford was born on March 1, 1936 in Pauls Valley, OK to Cecil H. and Ethel (Yoakum) Robison. She passed away at her residence in Edmond, OK on March 3, 2019. She leaves be hind her husband of 66 years, John W. "J.W." Weatherford; son, Michael W. "Mike" Weath-erford and wife, Stephanie ; daughter-in-law, Lynn Weath-erford; grandchildren: Megan Elizabeth Roberts, Daniel Scott Roberts and wife Shelby, Rachel Lee Branch and husband Chad, Andrew Michael Weatherford and wife Haley, Jacob Nolan Weatherford and fiance Shelbie; 2 great-grandchildren as well as many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, daughter, Diana Sue Roberts and siblings, Judy Davis, Norma Shugart and Cecil Robison. The family of Barbara will be receiving friends on Wednesday, March 6, 2019, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Crawford Funeral Service, Edmond, OK. Services celebrating the life of Barbara will be held on Thursday, March 7, 2019, at 1 p.m. at Edmond's First Baptist Church, 1300 E. 33rd St., Edmond, OK 73013, with burial to proceed to Memorial Park Cemetery in Oklahoma City, OK. Memorial donations in honor of Barbara can be made out to the of Oklahoma, 6601 Broadway Ext. Suite 120, Oklahoma City, OK 73116. To read a full life obituary, please visit:

www.crawfordfuneralservice.com Published in The Oklahoman on Mar. 6, 2019