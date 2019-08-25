|
|
Barbara Jane Wheeler EDMOND
April 4, 1943 - Aug. 23, 2019
Barbara Jane Wheeler, age 76, of Edmond, OK, passed away on Aug. 23, 2019. She was born on April 4, 1943, to Lewis and Leona Kentner in Miami, OK. Her gypsy soul awarded her a home wherever she went. Jane is survived by her sister, Ann Spies; her daughters, Jana Gray and husband Jackie, Kimberly Lawson and husband John, and Marcia Briscoe and husband Dan; her beloved grandchildren, William, Jesse, Whitney, Jaclynn, Tucker, Mason, and Shane; and her nine great-grandchildren. Jane attended Pattonville High School in St. Louis, MO. She raised her three daughters, Jana, Kimberly, and Marcia, in northwest Oklahoma City. When her girls were grown, she relocated to Stillwater, OK, where she was an active member of the community and belonged to Stillwater First United Methodist Church. In the early 1990s, she owned and operated Mr. G's retail clothing store in the Student Union at Oklahoma State University. She also began her career as a house mom and Alumni Initiate at Alpha Chi Omega Sorority. In her years there, she loved living with and enjoying all of the sorority girls. Upon her retirement, she and her longtime canine companion, Princess, relocated back to the OKC metro, where she enjoyed spending time with many friends and relatives. She was preceded in death by her parents, Lewis and Leona Kentner; her brother, David Kentner; and her sister, Karen Sue Mackey. A Memorial Service will be held Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019, at 11 a.m. at The First United Methodist Church in Edmond, OK.
Published in The Oklahoman on Aug. 25, 2019