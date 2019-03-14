Barney Everette Best

July 3, 1933 - March 9, 2019



OKLAHOMA CITY

Barney Everette Best was born July 3, 1933, in Dill City, Oklahoma, to Arnim Caswell

Best and Lula Chris tine Jenkins Best. He passed away Saturday, March 9, in Okla. City, Oklahoma. Barney was saved in 1955 during a Billy Graham Crusade in Okla. City and was baptized at Crown Heights Baptist Church. During his lifetime, Barney was an avid sportsman and long-time member of NRA. He did competition shooting, hunted, fished, played golf, and bowled. Barney was a US Army Veteran and then retired from the U.S. Post Office after 33 years of service. When asked how long it took him to get used to re tirement, he replied "until I got to the parking lot". Barney is survived by his son, Kenneth Craig Best, of Norman, OK; his former wife, Lorna James, of Oklahoma City; son-in-law, Michael Foster & wife, Sue, of Chandler, Oklahoma; grandson, Cody Foster & Stevie, of Waco, Texas; granddaughter, Laura Carter & husband, Ben; and three great-grandchildren, Atticus Carter, Rawlings Carter, and McCaffrey Carter, of Fulshear, Texas. He was predeceased by his parents, daughter, Patty Best Foster, and brother, Orville Dean Best. Graveside services at Memorial Park Cemetery at 2 p.m. on Friday, March 15.