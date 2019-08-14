|
|
Beatrice Rogers OKLAHOMA CITY
November 11, 1931-August 11, 2019
Beatrice (Bea) Rogers, 87, died on 8/11/19 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. She was born 11/11/31 in Vernon, Texas to Edgar Vernon and Wilma (Cook) Vernon. She married Jackie Clinton Rogers on 10/6/1950 in Electra, Texas. Bea retired from Consumers IGA after working there for many years. She was a devoted wife and mother and will be dearly missed. Viewing will be Wednesday 9am-9pm with family present from 7-8pm at Mercer-Adams. Services will be at Mercer-Adams Chapel Thursday, August 15, at noon. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to a . To read the full obituary or share condolences, visit: www.mercer-adams.com
Published in The Oklahoman on Aug. 14, 2019