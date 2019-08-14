Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mercer-Adams Funeral Service - Bethany
3925 North Asbury Avenue
Bethany, OK 73008
(405) 495-4363
Resources
More Obituaries for Beatrice Rogers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Beatrice Rogers

Add a Memory
Send Flowers

Beatrice Rogers
November 11, 1931-August 11, 2019

OKLAHOMA CITY
Beatrice (Bea) Rogers, 87, died on 8/11/19 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. She was born 11/11/31 in Vernon, Texas to Edgar Vernon and Wilma (Cook) Vernon. She married Jackie Clinton Rogers on 10/6/1950 in Electra, Texas. Bea retired from Consumers IGA after working there for many years. She was a devoted wife and mother and will be dearly missed. Viewing will be Wednesday 9am-9pm with family present from 7-8pm at Mercer-Adams. Services will be at Mercer-Adams Chapel Thursday, August 15, at noon. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to a . To read the full obituary or share condolences, visit: www.mercer-adams.com
Published in The Oklahoman on Aug. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Beatrice's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mercer-Adams Funeral Service - Bethany
Download Now