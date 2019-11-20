|
Belinda Dean Graef MULHALL
May 24, 1977 - November 10, 2019
Services will be 11:00 A.M. Sat., Nov. 23, 2019, at Vassar Church 19818 W 56 St., Mulhall, OK 73063. Belinda is preceded in death by a sister, Bridget and niece Kay-lee. She survived by parents, Pat and Darrell and one brother B.J. all of the home. Her sister Brenda and family of Enid, and numerous family and friends. We wish to thank Integris Baptist, Team Belinda and the National Foundation for Transplants (NFT), 5350 Poplar Ave. Ste 850, Memphis, TN 38119. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Vassar Church or NFT.
Published in The Oklahoman on Nov. 20, 2019