Home

POWERED BY

Services
Service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Vassar Church
19818 W 56 St.
Mulhall, OK
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for BELINDA GRAEF
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

BELINDA GRAEF


1977 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
BELINDA GRAEF Obituary

Belinda Dean Graef
May 24, 1977 - November 10, 2019

MULHALL
Services will be 11:00 A.M. Sat., Nov. 23, 2019, at Vassar Church 19818 W 56 St., Mulhall, OK 73063. Belinda is preceded in death by a sister, Bridget and niece Kay-lee. She survived by parents, Pat and Darrell and one brother B.J. all of the home. Her sister Brenda and family of Enid, and numerous family and friends. We wish to thank Integris Baptist, Team Belinda and the National Foundation for Transplants (NFT), 5350 Poplar Ave. Ste 850, Memphis, TN 38119. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Vassar Church or NFT.
Published in The Oklahoman on Nov. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of BELINDA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -