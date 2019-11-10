|
|
Bella Jean Reynolds OKLAHOMA CITY
Sept. 30, 1941 - Nov. 6, 2019
Bella Jean Paterson Reynolds passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, with her daughter, Angi, by her side. Bella was born on Sept. 30, 1941, in Okmulgee, OK, the third child of Alexander & Isabell Paterson. She grew up in Okmulgee spending many social hours with her friends with whom she remained close until her death. She enjoyed Mademoiselles and trips to Teen Town and was a proud member of the Okmulgee High School Class of '59. She attended college at OSU, where, in January of her freshman year, she was set up on a date with Rex Reynolds. They were married eight months later, Aug. 20, 1960. Their daughter, Angela, was born in Stillwater in Dec. 1961. Upon Rex's graduation, they moved to Houston, TX, the start of a journey which took them to Tennessee, Kentucky, Virginia, Georgia and back to Oklahoma. As a mom, Bella loved being a Brownie Troop Leader and the Homeroom Mom. As a wife, she supported Rex in his jobs in the Hospitality Industry and through the opening of four restaurants. In her 50's, she returned to OSU (Okmulgee) and received her associate's degree in medical transcription. She was the proud Mimi to three grandchildren, who in her eyes could do no wrong and were always the cutest kids in the group. She loved attending their many activities and bragged on them constantly. She and Rex were the adopted parents to a large community of cats who were pampered and loved dearly. Bella was generous and kindhearted but always clear where she stood on an issue. She was proceeded in death by her husband of 49 years, Rex; her parents; and her brothers, John and Bob. She is survived by her daughter, Angi and husband Jim; and grandchildren, Andrew, Alex, and Anna. We are forever grateful for the love and kindness given to Bella from her aide Lorrie Baker. Viewing is scheduled at Hahn-Cook/Street & Draper on Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. with Family Reception from 5 to 7 p.m. Services will be held Tuesday, Nov. 12 at 2 p.m. in the chapel at the Westminster Presbyterian Church. Donations in memory of Bella may be made to the Oklahoma Humane Society.
Published in The Oklahoman on Nov. 10, 2019