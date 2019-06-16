Home

Benino L. "Benny"
Rosales
Dec. 9, 1950 - June 13, 2019

OKLAHOMA CITY
Benino L. "Benny" Rosales, passed away June 13, 2019, in OKC. Born to Marie Adella & Ben G. Rosales, he attended Capitol Hill HS and was married to his HS sweetheart Penny for nearly 50 years. He loved his children, Ben, Michael, Sean, and Aaron; seven grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and siblings, Rita, Tony, Steve, and Rick. Funeral will be at Resurrection Memorial Cemetery 9 a.m. Tuesday, June 18, 2019.
Published in The Oklahoman on June 16, 2019
