Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for BENJAMIN GONZALES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

BENJAMIN GONZALES

Add a Memory
Send Flowers

Benjamin L Gonzales
June 14, 1980 - Oct. 16, 2019

MIDWEST CITY
Benjamin Lee Gonzales, 39, of Midwest City, OK, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Oct. 16, 2019, in Oklahoma City. Ben was born in Oklahoma City and graduated Westmoore High School in 1999. He was honorably discharged from the United States Navy after serving on the USS Enterprise and several deployments, including The Iraq War, Operation Southern Watch and Operation Enduring Freedom. Ben received many military honors and awards for his service. Ben, Benny, Gonzo, Benny & the Jetts were just some of the names he was lovingly called. He had a signature smile. There wasn't a person he met that he didn't make smile. If there were ever an infectious smile, Benny had it. Benny was a sports enthusiast. As an adult, he enjoyed playing golf and softball. He followed sports constantly and had a special love for Michael Jordan. He enjoyed the Yankees, OKC Thunder, Denver Broncos and, most of all, his OU SOONERS! Ben was a proud veteran. He loved his country and was very proud to have served. He was very proud and happy in the home he had made with his little family. Ben was simple and never complained. He had a good soul that was just too good for this earth. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Marcus & Myrtle Gonzales and Lola Doonkeen. He is survived by his parents, Bruce & wife Carol Gonzales and Yvonne Doonkeen & husband Edward Gomez; brother, Bruce Jr & wife Karalee Gonzales; and brother, Brian Gonzales. Ben had one daughter, Jordyn; a stepson, Ethan; and he spent the last year building their home with the love of his life, Danielle. Ben was greatly loved and will forever be missed. He truly left a mark on this world that will never fade. We are all better people for having him in our lives. Services will be held on Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, at 11 a.m. at St. Andrew Catholic Church in Moore, OK. Graveside services immediately following at Resthaven Memory Gardens. Visitation will be Saturday, 10 a.m. - 8 p.m., and on Sunday, 12-5 p.m. with a Rosary/Prayer Service to be held 6-8 p.m.

Flowers can be sent to Resthaven Funeral Home

Published in The Oklahoman on Oct. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of BENJAMIN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.