|
|
Benjamin L Gonzales MIDWEST CITY
June 14, 1980 - Oct. 16, 2019
Benjamin Lee Gonzales, 39, of Midwest City, OK, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Oct. 16, 2019, in Oklahoma City. Ben was born in Oklahoma City and graduated Westmoore High School in 1999. He was honorably discharged from the United States Navy after serving on the USS Enterprise and several deployments, including The Iraq War, Operation Southern Watch and Operation Enduring Freedom. Ben received many military honors and awards for his service. Ben, Benny, Gonzo, Benny & the Jetts were just some of the names he was lovingly called. He had a signature smile. There wasn't a person he met that he didn't make smile. If there were ever an infectious smile, Benny had it. Benny was a sports enthusiast. As an adult, he enjoyed playing golf and softball. He followed sports constantly and had a special love for Michael Jordan. He enjoyed the Yankees, OKC Thunder, Denver Broncos and, most of all, his OU SOONERS! Ben was a proud veteran. He loved his country and was very proud to have served. He was very proud and happy in the home he had made with his little family. Ben was simple and never complained. He had a good soul that was just too good for this earth. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Marcus & Myrtle Gonzales and Lola Doonkeen. He is survived by his parents, Bruce & wife Carol Gonzales and Yvonne Doonkeen & husband Edward Gomez; brother, Bruce Jr & wife Karalee Gonzales; and brother, Brian Gonzales. Ben had one daughter, Jordyn; a stepson, Ethan; and he spent the last year building their home with the love of his life, Danielle. Ben was greatly loved and will forever be missed. He truly left a mark on this world that will never fade. We are all better people for having him in our lives. Services will be held on Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, at 11 a.m. at St. Andrew Catholic Church in Moore, OK. Graveside services immediately following at Resthaven Memory Gardens. Visitation will be Saturday, 10 a.m. - 8 p.m., and on Sunday, 12-5 p.m. with a Rosary/Prayer Service to be held 6-8 p.m.
Flowers can be sent to Resthaven Funeral Home
Published in The Oklahoman on Oct. 19, 2019