Benjamin Gossmeyer OKLAHOMA CITY
Dec. 31, 1938 - Dec. 5, 2019
Benjamin Gossmeyer passed away on Dec. 5, 2019. He was born on Dec. 31, 1938. A formal Visitation will take place on Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, 4-8 p.m. with family present 6-8 p.m. at John M. Ireland Funeral Home and Chapel, 120 S. Broadway, Moore, OK. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, at Beth Haven Baptist Church, 12400 S. Western Ave., Oklahoma City. Interment to follow at the Sunny Lane Cemetery, Del City, OK. Services are under direction of John M. Ireland Funeral Home and Chapel, Moore, OK. To see the full obituary, go to:
irelandfuneralhome.com
Published in The Oklahoman on Dec. 8, 2019