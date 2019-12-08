Home

Services
John M. Ireland Funeral Home & Chapel
120 S Broadway St
Moore, OK 73160
(405) 799-1200
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
John M. Ireland Funeral Home & Chapel
120 S Broadway St
Moore, OK 73160
Calling hours
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
John M. Ireland Funeral Home & Chapel
120 S Broadway St
Moore, OK 73160
Funeral service
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Beth Haven Baptist Church
12400 S. Western Ave
Oklahoma City, OK
BENJAMIN GOSSMEYER


1938 - 2019
BENJAMIN GOSSMEYER Obituary

Benjamin Gossmeyer
Dec. 31, 1938 - Dec. 5, 2019

OKLAHOMA CITY
Benjamin Gossmeyer passed away on Dec. 5, 2019. He was born on Dec. 31, 1938. A formal Visitation will take place on Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, 4-8 p.m. with family present 6-8 p.m. at John M. Ireland Funeral Home and Chapel, 120 S. Broadway, Moore, OK. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, at Beth Haven Baptist Church, 12400 S. Western Ave., Oklahoma City. Interment to follow at the Sunny Lane Cemetery, Del City, OK. Services are under direction of John M. Ireland Funeral Home and Chapel, Moore, OK. To see the full obituary, go to:

irelandfuneralhome.com

Published in The Oklahoman on Dec. 8, 2019
