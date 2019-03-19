Home

Resthaven Funeral Home & Memory Gardens
500 Southwest 104th St.
Oklahoma City, OK 73139
(405) 691-1661
Calling hours
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Celebration of Life
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
2:00 PM
Service
Following Services
BENJAMIN LYONS


Benjamin J. Lyons
Oct. 28, 1944 - March 16, 2019

MOORE
Benjamin Jack Lyons passed away March 16, 2019, in Moore, OK. He was born on Oct. 28, 1944, in Gleo, KY. Preceded in death by his parents, Helen and Bruce Lyons; and siblings, Carol and Brucie. Survived by his wife, Terry; sister, Linda; children, Michelle, Chris, Brandon, Bryan, and Curtis; and 15 grandchildren. Ben served in the Air Force 1963-1967 and was station in Thailand during the Vietnam War. He worked for the Postal Service and was elected NBA for the APWU until he retired in 2015. Ben was loved by all and respected by everyone due to his unparallel loyalty, honesty, caring, and infectious personality and smile. He was loved greatly and will be missed by all. Family will greet friends at Resthaven Funeral Home from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, March 21, 2019. Services to Celebrate Benjamin's Life will be held 2 p.m. Friday, March 22, 2019, at The Chapel at Resthaven with interment to follow at Resthaven Memory Gardens, Oklahoma City.
Published in The Oklahoman on Mar. 19, 2019
