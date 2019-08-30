|
|
Benjamin F. Troutman OKLAHOMA CITY
Aug. 21, 1928 - Aug. 26, 2019
Benjamin Franklin Troutman, 91, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on August 26, 2019. Ben is survived by his wife of 68 years Kay Steinberger Troutman, daughters Kathy Smith (Richard), Janet Halbert (David), son John Troutman (Ana); grandchildren - Jamie Soderstrom (Mark), Kerri McGehee (Scott), Amanda Lohrenz (Zac), Andrew Smith (Allie), Stacey Smylie (Josh); great-grandchildren - Drew, Sydney, George and Katie. Ben was born August 21, 1928 in Henryetta, OK to Benjamin Arthur and Essie May Troutman. He lived an idyllic small town childhood where community was close and everyone knew your name. Ben accepted Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior at Henryetta First Baptist Church when he was 12. He played football, basketball and baseball and was an Eagle Scout. When he graduated from high school in 1946, he enlisted in the United States Marines and was honorably discharged. After the Marines, he attended the University of Oklahoma, where he met Kay Steinberger from Houston, Texas. They married in 1951 while still in school. After graduating, he went to work for Conoco Oil Company where he worked for 32 years and held various positions in the Land Exploration Division and Senior Management. Ben and Kay relocated regularly and lived in Texas, Mississippi, Louisiana and Oklahoma. These moves led to their love of travel and adventure. Upon retirement, Ben and Kay moved to Bella Vista, AR. They were active in the Bella Vista Baptist Church and played golf, traveled and developed deep, spiritual relationships with many other retirees. Ben and Kay traveled to every continent except for Antarctica. In 2007, they moved back to Oklahoma City to be closer to family. Ben loved the University of Oklahoma foot-ball and Thunder basketball, but loved the Lord even more. He and Kay were involved in various committees and the Prime Time Choir at Village Baptist Church where Ben was a greeter. He always had a ready handshake, friendly smile and joke for everyone who came through the door. Ben's generosity was evident in giving to his church and family. He and Kay took their family on many wonderful vacations - Disney World, China and Alaska, to name a few. A memorial service in celebration of Ben's life will be held Saturday August 31st at Village Baptist Church, 10600 N. May Ave. in Oklahoma City, OK 73120 at 11:00 am. The family wishes to extend their gratitude to Sooner Hospice for their loving assistance, care and support in Ben's final days. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Sooner Hospice, Britvil Food Pantry or Village Baptist Church.
Published in The Oklahoman on Aug. 30, 2019