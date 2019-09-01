|
Benny David Goodwin GREEN VALLEY, AZ
April 19, 1947 - Feb. 8, 2019
Ben Goodwin, 71, was born in Oklahoma City to Troy and Lahoma Goodwin. He graduated Putnam City HS in 1965 and Oklahoma State University in 1970. He attended OSU on a football scholarship, earning 2nd team All-Big 8 in 1968 and 1st team All-Big 8 in 1969. He is credited with 226 tackles, 13 interceptions, 2 blocked kicks and a fumble recovery. He returned 76 punts for 787 yards and 19 kickoffs for 785 yards.
He is survived by sons, Lane (Donna Lucchesi) and Ryan; beloved granddaughters, Riley and Sarah; brother, Jimmy; plus extended family and friends.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Hefner Grill in Oklahoma City on Friday, Sept. 6 from 2:30 to 5 p.m.
Published in The Oklahoman on Sept. 1, 2019