Beoma F. Bowker Price

Oct. 14, 1940 - July 4, 2019



EDMOND

Beloved Mother, Grandmother and Great- Grandmother. Lovingly referred to as Grandma Bee, Granny and Momma, Beoma Faye "Bee" Bowker-Price, 78, of Edmond, OK, passed away on Thursday, July 4, 2019. Bee was born on Oct. 14, 1940, in Dove Creek, CO. At a young age, she moved to Vernon, TX, where she resided until 1965 when she moved to Edmond, OK, residing there until she left to be with our Lord Jesus. Bee was a very active member at Heritage Baptist Church. Her church was a second family for her. Bee loved to read. A relaxing day for her was spent quietly on her couch with a good book, her favorite TV shows and her dog, Tonto. Bee worked at the City of Oklahoma City Municipal Court as file clerk for 13 years and until her hospitalization. Prior to her work with the city, Bee was the manager of the Red Carpet Motel in Edmond for almost 30 years starting in 1975. She developed many friends at both places. Bee was preceded in death by her husband, Kenny Price; her parents, O.D. and Lillie "Kay" Miller; and her brothers, Glen Murphree, Donald Murphee, and Frank Murphree. Bee is survived by her children, Donna Herndon and husband Todd, Corky Bowker and wife Emily, and Tony Bowker; stepson, Gary Bowker and his wife Bernadette; grandchildren, Krissy Garrett and husband Chris, Kami Rodebush, Clint Bowker, Kasi McIntosh and husband Dan, and Chase Bowker and wife Michelle; grandchildren, Olivia, Preston, Parker, and Evelyn; great-grandchildren, Chandler Garrett and girlfriend Liberty, Bailey Garrett; Kinna Rodebush and Chance Rodebush and their dad Matt; brother, Jerry Murphree and wife Arnell; many nieces and nephews; and an enormous number of friends. Beoma was a faithful and proud follower of Jesus Christ. She was known to most who knew her as the strongest person they knew. Bee loved her family fiercely. She always put the needs and desires of others far beyond her own. Bee will be missed greatly. She will always live on in those who knew and loved her. Services for Bee will be held at Heritage Baptist Church, 1921 E. 15th St., Edmond, OK, at 10 a.m. on Monday, July 8, 2019, with burial to follow at Seward Cemetery in Guthrie. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Heritage Baptist Church. Published in The Oklahoman on July 7, 2019