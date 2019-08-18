|
|
Bernie L. Martin GUTHRIE
Nov. 22, 1928 - Aug. 14, 2019
Bernie Lee Martin, 90, of Guthrie, OK, passed away Wednesday, August 14, 2019, in Guthrie. He was born November 22, 1928 in Vinita, OK to John and Bess (Flick) Martin.
Bernie was em-ployed as a Manager at Gaylord Guernsey Farm in Oklahoma City and at WKY Farms for over seventy years. He was a longtime member of the Masons and the Shriners. Bernie moved to Guthrie in 1990.
He is preceded in death by his parents, John and Bessie Martin, his brother and sister-in-law, Melvin and Belle Martin, and his beloved daughter, Kathy Ostrander.
Bernie is survived by his son Herschel and wife Linda Martin of Guthrie and his son Blaine and wife Ellen Martin of Missouri as well as eleven grandchildren, sixteen great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren and a niece.
Funeral services for Bernie will be held at 10:00 A.M., Monday, August 19, 2019, at Smith Memorial Chapel with Chaplain Gene Owen officiating. Interment will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery in Edmond. Services are under the direction of Smith-Gallo Funeral Home, Guthrie.
Visitation will be held Sunday, 2:00 P.M. - 4:00 P.M.
Memorial donations may be made in Bernie's name to: The Humane Society of the United States, 1255 23rd St., NW, Suite 450, Washington, D.C. 20037.
Published in The Oklahoman on Aug. 18, 2019