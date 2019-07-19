Berniece Carmichael

March 27, 1936 - July 16, 2019



OKLAHOMA CITY

Welcomed into her Lord and Savior's arms in the early morning hours of July 16, 2019, Berniece Evelyn (Reimer) Carmichael passed away peacefully at home in Oklahoma City sur-rounded by her loving daughters.

Berniece's celebration of life will be held on Saturday, July 20, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. in Bethany, Oklahoma at Mercer-Adams Funeral Service. Interment will follow at the Yukon Cemetery.

She was born March 27, 1936 at home on the Reimer's family farm just outside of Corn, Oklahoma. Berniece attended high schoo l at Corn Bible Academy graduating in 1954. Berniece met Rex Randell Carmichael, Jr. as a freshman in high school and they married on August 9, 1958 in Cheyenne, Wyoming where Rex was serving in the United States Air Force.

Berniece worked alongside her husband in their family-owned car business in Bethany. Later she spent over 25 years working in various physician practices in the Oklahoma City metro area.

Berniece is survived by daughters, Cindy Carmichael and partner Debbie Ehrenreich of the home and Karen McGinty and husband Keith of Jones, Oklahoma. Berniece will always be cherished by her four grandchildren, Mason, Molly, Mia and Matthew. She is also survived by her sister, Saloma Ratzlaff and husband Barney of Tahlequah, Oklahoma and sister-in-law, Jane Rice and husband Larry of Sewickley, Pennsylvania. She was preceded in death by her parents, NJ and Katie (Penner) Reimer and her brothers, Jacob and Floyd Reimer.

The family would like to thank those who cared for Berniece with such loving care and compassion; Gayla Barker, APRN, Hospice nurse, Wendi Jakubiak, hospice assistant, Sabrina Allen and tireless caregiver, Debbie Ehrenreich.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to the animal rescue of your choice. To share a memory or condolence, visit www.mercer-adams.com Published in The Oklahoman on July 19, 2019